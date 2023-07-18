Sexual Assault Suspect Charged With Raping Woman At Court House Metro Station: Police

Justice Bilaal Hatcher, 29, is facing a host of grisly charges after he was caught acting suspiciously in the Court House Metro Station in the 2100 block of Wilson Boulevard, the Arlington County Police Department announced on Tuesday, July 18.

The prior night, a witness advised the agency that a man - later identified as Hatcher - grabbed and inappropriately touched a woman in the Metro, and when officers arrived, they found him sexually assaulting her.

The incident was reported at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17.

Police say that officers attempted to apprehend Hatcher after he and his victim separated, but he resisted until additional units responded to take him into custody.

Hatcher was charged with:

Rape;

Forcible sodomy;

Sexual batter;

Two counts of obstruction of justice.

He is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Center.

"Yesterday’s quick apprehension was aided by the proactive involvement of community members who immediately reported the suspect’s suspicious behavior by calling 911," a spokesperson for the department stated. "This remains an active criminal investigation."

