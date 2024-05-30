8-Hour Standoff Ends With Man Threatening Arson, Exposing Himself In Custody: Arlington PD

Officers were called to the 4300 block of Lorcom Lane where Isaac Meals had been on a balcony throwing items off of it around 2:45 p.m., police said.

Meals was inside of the home but officers said they saw him threaten to burn it down and expose himself, they said.

Additional police resources from the Emergency Response Team, including negotiators, responded to assist with the investigation.

At approximately 11 p.m., officers took Meals into custody. He was arrested and charged with Threats to Burn and Indecent Exposure. He was held without bond.

