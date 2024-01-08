Seven Of Eight Puppies Taken From Stolen Southeast DC Car Recovered, Police Say

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Jan. 6, police say that a driver left their vehicle running and unlocked in the 1700 block of U Street SE when a suspect walked in and fled with eight 5-week-old puppies inside.

She had been loading the dogs into her vehicle when she went inside, but when she returned, the vehicle was no longer in the alleyway, according to the police report.

The vehicle was recovered later on Saturday, but it wasn't until Sunday that all but one of the pups was returned to their owner, officials said.

According to investigators, the puppies were described as being 5-week-old American bull dogs who are dark in color with white markings.

The department is still attempting to locate the final puppy as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the missing dog has been asked to contact the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

