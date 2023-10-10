Rideshare Driver Carjacked After Disagreement Over Pet In DC: MPD

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to track down a man who carjacked a rideshare driver after a dispute in Southeast DC.

Police say that shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, a driver picked up the wanted suspect (pictured above) and there was a disagreement over him bringing a pet along with him on the trip.

When he didn't get the answer he wanted, it is alleged that he assaulted the driver and took his car, which was later found in the 6000 block of Southern Avenue SE.

The incident was caught on a dashboard camera, and photos of the wanted man were released on Tuesday afternoon.

It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or stolen vehicle has been asked to contact the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

