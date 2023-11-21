Pre-Thanksgiving Storm Update: Here's What To Expect

According to the Baltimore/Washington National Weather Service, light rain across the region is expected to become heavier into the evening hours, marking the first soaking rainfall in nearly two months.

A coastal flood warning was issued across much of the region for Tuesday evening, Nov. 21. Up to three inches of rain could fall across the DMV, the NWS says.

Temps will reach a high of 65 on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Rain is possible before 10 a.m. but will be partly sunny for the remainder of the day, according to the NWS.

Thanksgiving Day in the DMV is looking picturesque, with temps just below 60 and sunny skies.

