Power Outages Reported In Parts Of DC Following Downed Tree, Leaking Transformer (Developing)

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to the intersection of Rodman Street and Corey Place NW, where there was a toppled tree that downed some power lines in the area.

As of 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, Pepco was reporting 19 active outages that were impacting 181 of their near 900,000 customers in the region.

Officials said that a transformer struck by the tree is leaking, compounding the power outage issue. Pepco crews are en route and the area has been cordoned off by responding firefighters.

Local residents have been advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

