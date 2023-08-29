Popular Reston Bar 'Makers Union' Expands To The Wharf, Amazon HQ2

Makers Union Pub for the People, which opened in Reston in 2020, has two more locations in the works: One at The Wharf in Washington DC, the other at Amazon's HQ2.

"Makers Union was built around being able to bring a fun, inclusive, energetic pub to a more local neighborhood vibe," Director of Operations Alex Brown said.

"It's a place you can go to grab some wings and a beer. Or, if you want to come in celebrate a birthday or anniversary, we have elevated options for that, too. We're really just about having fun."

Makers Union is expected to open at The Wharf sometime in September, while the HQ2 location in the Merlin building is expected in the second half of October, Brown said.

All Makers Union locations will have an outdoor patio, bar space, and more upscale dining area.

Makers Union, which will be located at 510 14th Street South, in Arlington, is part of the Thompson Hospitality Group, which owns 18 brands and 70 restaurants.

