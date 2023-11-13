Police Release Updated List Of Street Closures Ahead Of 'March For Israel' In Washington DC

Between 40,000 and 60,000 people are expected at the March for Israel, which was organized by the Jewish Federations of North America. A pro-Palestine rally was held in DC on Sunday, Nov. 5.

"The March for Israel will be an opportunity for all Americans to come together in solidarity with the people of Israel, to demonstrate our commitment to America’s most important ally in the Middle East, to condemn the rising trend of antisemitic violence and harassment, and to demand that every hostage be immediately and safely released," the JFNA said.

The National Guard will be assisting the Washington DC police, with gates expected to open at 10 a.m. The march is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Click here for a complete list of street closures.

