Police ID Women, Man Killed In Northeast DC Triple Homicide On Valentine's Day

Investigators have identified the two women and a man who were found dead shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14 in the 5000 block of Jay Street NE.

Upon arrival at the home, officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds:

Renee Bigelow, 58, of no fixed address;

Kimberly Stevens, 40, of Northeast DC;

Leon Harper, 59, of Northeast DC.

No information about a possible motive or shooter has been released by the department. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the triple homicide has been asked to contact investigators by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

