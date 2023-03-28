Shut Up And Drive: DC Police Seek Gun-Wielding Kidnapping Suspect

Recognize him?

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a wanted man who allegedly kidnapped his victim following a crash earlier this month.

Investigators have released surveillance photos of a man they say is wanted in connection to an armed kidnapping that was reported at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street in Southeast DC.

Police say that the wanted man was involved in a crash in the 300 block of Southern Avenue, at which point he got out of his vehicle, and entered his victim’s vehicle, brandishing a handgun and ordering his victim to drive away.

The victim complied and drove the suspect around until he got out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect has been described as a Black man who is between 28 and 30 years old who stands at approximately 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 160 or 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with light blue jeans, ski mask, and was carrying a green duffel bag.

Anyone with information regarding the kidnapping incident or suspect has been asked to contact detectives at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or the agency’s text tip line at 50411.

