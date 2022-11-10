Murder Investigation Launched In DC After Man Found Dead Inside Area Home, Police Say

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took the life of a 28-year-old man early on Tuesday morning, authorities announced.

Northeast, DC resident Eric King was found shot and killed shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, prompting an investigation into his purported murder, officials said.

At 5:31 a.m. on Tuesday morning police said that members of the Fifth District were called to a stretch of the 800 block of 21st Street in Northeast DC for a reported shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, investigators located King inside of a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and pronounced King dead at the scene. He was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine his specific cause of death.

Investigators have offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for King’s murder.

Anyone with information regarding King’s death has been asked to contact detectives at the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch by calling (202) 727-9099. Tips can also be submitted to the agency’s text tip line by sending a message with the information to 50411.

