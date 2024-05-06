Fog/Mist 60°

James Chester Lewis Jr. Killed Crashing Near White House

New details have been released by the Metropolitan Police Department after a weekend crash outside the White House claimed the life of a 57-year-old man.

 Photo Credit: The White House
Zak Failla
James Chester Lewis, Jr., of Matthews, North Carolina was identified by investigators as they continue to probe the crash that resulted in his death .

According to investigators, shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, officers were called to investigate a reported crash after Lewis ran two red lights and sped into a White House grounds security checkpoint vehicle barrier at the intersection of 15th Street and East Street, NW. 

Lewis suffered "severe injuries on impact," police say, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by the department late on Monday afternoon.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

