Innocent Bystander Shot, Killed During Potential Road-Rage Incident In DC

Authorities say that a possible road-rage incident on a busy DC roadway ended in tragedy when a Maryland man pulled out a gun and killed an innocent bystander who was not even involved in the initial crash.

Gaithersburg resident Anthony Williams, 44, has been charged with murdering Southeast, Washington, DC Brooklyn Michael Lynn during an incident on Wednesday, Dec. 14, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department announced.

Officers from the Seventh District responded to the 2700 block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, DC on Wednesday afternoon, where there was a reported crash between two vehicles in the area that was followed by the sounds of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers loaded Lynn unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound, the spokesperson said. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported him to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the investigation determined that there was a crash involving two vehicles, with Williams behind the wheels of one. Lynn, who was not involved in the crash, responded to the scene and interacted with Williams, during which, he pulled out a gun and shot him.

Williams was taken into custody without incident by responding officers, and an illegal handgun was recovered at the scene. He was charged with second-degree murder while armed and is being held pending his next court appearance.

