Homeless Man Tied To String Of Sexual Assaults Over 40 Minutes Near Georgetown University: MPD

Police say that a suspect is in custody after a string of alleged sexual assaults near Georgetown University that were reported this week.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit announced that 26-year-old Elliot Johnson, who has no fixed address, was picked up by investigators and is facing charges for a series of suspect incidents near the school.

These incidents were reported on Wednesday March 1 in the Second District:

At approximately 9:11 am, in the 2400 block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest;

At approximately 9:30 am, in the 1300 block of 35th Street, Northwest;

At approximately 9:45 am, at the intersection of 35th and N Streets, Northwest;

At approximately 9:50 am, at the intersection of 35th and N Streets, Northwest.

In each case, investigators say that Johnson “engaged in unwanted sexual contact with an adult female and then fled the scene.”

Johnson’s trail of terror ended on Wednesday when a Georgetown University Police Officer observed an assault and was able to apprehend him.

He was charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of sexual assault. No initial court date was announced by the department.

