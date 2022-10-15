Bruised, Unconscious Toddler Found Outside DC Building May Have Been Abused, Report Says

A 2-year-old boy found unconscious outside of a Washington DC apartment may have been physically abused, NBC Washington reports citing authorities and sources.

A 911 call was placed around 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, reporting the boy was found outside Trinity Plaza at 21 Atlantic St. SW, the outlet said. A good Samaritan was performing CPR when authorities and medics arrived, and bruising was found on his body, NBC says.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made but police have identified the boy and are in contact with his parents/guardians, the outlet said.

Click here for more from NBC Washington.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.