Contact Us
Arlington Daily Voice serves Arlington, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Bruised, Unconscious Toddler Found Outside DC Building May Have Been Abused, Report Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Trinity Plaza at 21 Atlantic St. SW,
Trinity Plaza at 21 Atlantic St. SW, Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 2-year-old boy found unconscious outside of a Washington DC apartment may have been physically abused, NBC Washington reports citing authorities and sources.

A 911 call was placed around 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, reporting the boy was found outside Trinity Plaza at 21 Atlantic St. SW, the outlet said. A good Samaritan was performing CPR when authorities and medics arrived, and bruising was found on his body, NBC says.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made but police have identified the boy and are in contact with his parents/guardians, the outlet said.

Click here for more from NBC Washington.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.