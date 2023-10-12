Person In Custody, Being Treated At Hospital After Causing BWI Airport Shutdown

An MDTA officer was approached at around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 while on patrol in the lower level of the airport by a person who made statements referencing a possible explosive device in his vehicle, which was parked near the entrance to the lower level, officials said.

The man was taken into custody, and a perimeter was established around the vehicle while travelers were ushered out of the area and incoming traffic was stopped from coming to the airport.

Following the investigation, the vehicle was determined to be safe, and normal operations resumed without further incident following brief delays.

The person who advised the officer about the device was taken to a local hospital for mental health treatment, according to police.

