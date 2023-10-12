A Few Clouds 74°

Person In Custody, Being Treated At Hospital After Causing BWI Airport Shutdown

Additional details have been released by the MDTA Police Department one day after traffic was temporarily halted at BWI Airport.

BWI Marshall Airport
BWI Marshall Airport Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/James G. Howes
Zak Failla
An MDTA officer was approached at around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 while on patrol in the lower level of the airport by a person who made statements referencing a possible explosive device in his vehicle, which was parked near the entrance to the lower level, officials said.

The man was taken into custody, and a perimeter was established around the vehicle while travelers were ushered out of the area and incoming traffic was stopped from coming to the airport.

Following the investigation, the vehicle was determined to be safe, and normal operations resumed without further incident following brief delays.

The person who advised the officer about the device was taken to a local hospital for mental health treatment, according to police.

