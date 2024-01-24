Overcast 44°

Officer-Involved Shooting Being Investigated In Northwest DC: (Developing)

A stretch of downtown DC was flooded by members of the Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday morning after an officer-involved shooting was reported.

The shooting was reported near North Capitol and New York Avenue NW

An alert was issued by the department shortly before 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 after an investigation was launched following a shooting near the intersection of North Capitol and New York Avenue NW.

The incident led to multiple lane closures in the area, tying up traffic in DC while the department investigated the shooting.

Police did not immediately disclose who began shooting first, whether there were any injuries, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

There was a heavy police presence as multiple agencies responded to assist with the investigation.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

