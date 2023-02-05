Monica Rosas Dominguez Of Arlington Dies At 17

Monica Elvira Rosas Dominguez of Arlington died on Jan. 14, at 17 years old.

The teen's family launched a GoFundMe campaign that had raised more than $24,500 as of Saturday, Feb. 4.

The campaign says Monica battled "anxiety, depression, and a severe eating disorder" for years. But she didn't let it define her.

"Monica had many interests such as being a member of girl scouts since kindergarten, rec soccer, Mexican Folk dance, volunteering at the pet shelter to help feed the cats, and cooking delicious meals/pastries for her loved ones," the page reads.

"She had also been a member of St. Ann Catholic Church where she contributed as an altar server during the Spanish mass."

Services were held last month at the Everly Funeral Home. Click here to donate.

