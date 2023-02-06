Speeding Driver Killed In Violent Chain Reaction Crash In Northeast DC, Police Say

A 22-year-old Maryland man was killed after causing a chain-reaction crash that involved multiple vehicles in Washington, DC, police announced on Monday, Feb. 6.

Anne Arundel County resident Andy Carino, of Severna Park, has been identified as the driver who was killed late on Friday, Feb. 3 in the 3000 block of 20th Street in Northeast, DC.

The investigation determined that shortly before 11:45 p.m. on Friday night, Carino's 2004 Infiniti G35 was traveling northbound on 20th Street at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck a Jeep Cherokee parked on the westbound curb.

Police said that the force of the impact pushed the Jeep backward into a Nissan Xterra, that was then pushed into a BMW 3 Series. The Jeep then hopped the curb and was redirected northbound approximately 20 feet away before coming to rest on the sidewalk.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, where Carino was pronounced dead. His body was then transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information regarding the crash has been asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department investigators by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the department’s tip line at 50411.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.