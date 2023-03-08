Protesters Charged Amid Demonstration During Controversial Senate Vote In DC: Capitol Police

More than a dozen protesters were charged in Washington, DC after ignoring US Capitol Police commands to disperse as they were illegally blocking traffic, officials say.

US Capital Police officers charged a total of 16 people for crowding, obstructing, and incommoding during a demonstration that started on First Street, NE and Constitution Avenue that began at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

There was also one arrest for vandalism, after a demonstrator defaced a sidewalk with the message “u got blood on ur hand,” according to an image captured by Fox News.

The protest was reportedly in regards to a scheduled Senate vote that could reduce the maximum penalty for some crimes, including carjackings and robberies, which have plagued DC in recent months.

During the protest, US Capitol Police officers were forced to shut down multiple roads:

Constitution Avenue between First Street, NW and Second Street, NE;

First Street between Maryland and Constitution Avenues, NE;

New Jersey Avenue between C Street and Constitution Avenue, NW.

The roads were reopened later on Wednesday afternoon in time for the evening commute.

