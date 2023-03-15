Large Gas Leak Shuts Down Roads, I-66 Ramps In Arlington (DEVELOPING)

A massive gas leak tied up traffic in Arlington on Wednesday afternoon as crews scramble to make repairs.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, crews were called to the 4600 block of Fairfax Drive to investigate a reported natural gas leak that was emanating the scent throughout downtown Ballston.

The investigation led to a change in traffic patters on Fairfax Drive near North Glebe Road as crews conducted air monitoring in and around nearby structures.

The ability to get on or off I-66 at Fairfax Drive was also impacted

Washington Gas was called to the scene - which was still active as of approximately 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon - to assist the incident.

Officials said that initial air readings in the Ballston area were normal, and there were no evacuations required.

They noted that it will be “an extended operation” and there is no estimated time of completion.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.