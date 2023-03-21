Former State Department Employee Sentenced For Illicit Conduct With Minors In The Phillipines

A former member of the US Department of State will spend more than a decade behind bars for allegedly sexually abusing minors while he was serving in the Philippines, federal authorities announced.

Dean Edward Cheves, 63, who served at the US Embassy in the Philippines between 2017 and 2021, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place, according to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors say that between December 2020 and March 2021, Cheves used a messaging app installed on his phone to chat with a Philippine minor who he paid to create and send him sexually explicit content.

Additionally, in February 2021, Cheves also used his government-issued cell phone to film him having sex with a 16-year-old juvenile who he had met online.

Investigators found the sexual abuse content on Cheves’ phone after it was seized from his embassy residence in the Philippines. They made note that he knew the ages of both teens at the time he made contact with them and engaged in the illegal conduct.

