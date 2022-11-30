Former DC Corrections Officer Accused Of Assaulting Handcuffed Inmate, Feds Say

A former District of Columbia Department of Corrections officer who allegedly assaulted a handcuffed inmate has been charged with using unreasonable force federal officials announced.

Officials say that a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia returned an indictment that was unsealed on Wednesday, Nov 30, charging former officer Marcus Bias, 26, for an alleged incident more than three years ago.

According to the indictment, while working as a corrections officer, Bias pushed a handcuffed pre-trial detainee’s head into a metal doorframe while escorting him within the Department of Corrections on June 12, 2019, causing injury to the detainee.

If convicted, Bias faces a maximum term of up to 10 years in prison for the use of unreasonable force, a term of supervised release, and fines.

The charges against Bias come slightly more than two months after another corrections officer found himself in trouble with the law for supplying drugs and contraband to inmates at the same DC facility.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.