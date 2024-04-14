Who Are Virginia's Sexiest Civl Servants? Here's What New Poll Says

Firefighters may make the calendars and policemen are pretty, but a newly released survey found that Virginia's sexiest civil servants are neither of the two.

According to DatingNews, the hottest civil servants in Virginia are paramedics.

DatingNews released the new tally after interviewing 3,000 singles to uncover which uniformed pros, though they omitted out the usual suspects, including firefighters, police officers, and members of the military.

"In the urban landscape, there's an undeniable physical magnetism that surrounds those in uniform," Amber Brooks of DatingNews.com said. "Our survey sheds light on the diverse array of uniformed figures who catch the eye not just for what they do, but for how they look while doing it."

"The allure of paramedics goes beyond their life-saving skills. Their calm under pressure, the ability to make life-altering decisions in the blink of an eye, and the compassion they exhibit in the face of adversity, make them stand out," the website says. "Their uniform is not just clothing; it’s a badge of selflessness and a readiness to serve. This combination of bravery, empathy, and the crispness of their medical attire can make hearts race as fast as the sirens on their ambulances."

Others to make the list include utility workers, bus drivers, court bailiffs/COs, street cleaners, postal workers, and more.

Click here to see the list of sexiest civil servants in every state.

