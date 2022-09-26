Corrections Officer From Upper Marlboro Accused Of Scheme To Smuggle Drugs To Inmates: DOJ

A corrections officer from Maryland, an inmate, and a drug supplier are facing federal charges for allegedly running an elaborate scheme to smuggle contraband inside a DC detention center, the Department of Justice announced.

Federal officials announced on Monday, Sept. 26 that a District of Columbia Department of Corrections (DOC) Officer, an inmate at the facility, and an alleged drug supplier have been charged with facilitating bribes to bring prohibited items, including drugs, into the District’s Central Detention Facility (CDF).

Those charged:

Beverly Williams, 52, of Upper Marlboro in Maryland, a correctional officer;

Andre Gregory, 31, an incarcerated inmate at CDF;

Keywaune McLeod, 27, of Washington, DC.

It is alleged that Williams was involved in a months-long smuggling operation with the other two suspects that saw her accepting money from McLeod, a member of Gregory’s family, in exchange for bringing prohibited items inside the facility.

Before Williams was caught with drugs coming into CDF on Tuesday, Sept. 6, prosecutors said that she stated her “short-term goal" was to make $100,000 through the scheme by distributing contraband in the DOC.

Both Williams and McLeod made their initial court appearance on Sept. 26 before Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya. Officials said that Gregory’s initial appearance is expected in the coming days.

