District Man Caught Watching Child Porn Online With Other Men Cops To Crime, Feds Say

A 42-year-old man will spend years behind bars after being busted playing child pornography videos in plain sight during a Homeland Security search in 2021, authorities announced.

Raymond Glover, 42, of Washington, DC, pleaded guilty this week to one count of receipt of child pornography after he was caught by officials amid an investigation into the sharing of illicit materials though an app.

According to court documents, on Sept. 21, 2021, agents searched Glover’s DC home, during which, a video depicting child porn was playing in plain sight on his laptop in the living room through an application that allowed screen sharing.

During that search, prosecutors said that agents found adult men, on another screen, who appeared to be watching the video via the sharing application.

Glover stated that some of the child pornography videos posted in the application chat groups depicted children as young as 5 or 6 years old that he received through links to cloud storage sites that gave him access to the illegal materials.

During the search warrant execution, agents seized 13 electronic devices, including two phones and a laptop, which contained a total of more than 60 videos and images showing child pornography that had been downloaded between Sept. 27, 2019 and the day of Glover’s arrest in 2021.

When he is sentenced in June, Glover faces a mandatory minimum term of five years and max of 20 years in prison, supervised release, and will be ordered to pay restitution.

