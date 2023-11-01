Partly Cloudy 50°

Murder Suspect Arrested For Homicide Initially Ruled Suicide In Southwest DC, Police Say

What started as a summertime suicide investigation in Southwest DC led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man months later who is now facing a murder charge.

Zak Failla
On Sunday, July 31, Southeast DC resident Tyshida Williams, 31, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a home in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street SW, police said. 

She was rushed to an area hospital by DC Fire and EMS personnel, where she later died from the injury, which was initially determined to be a suicide.

However, following her autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, her death was ultimately ruled a homicide and the Metropolitan Police Department continued to follow upleads and investigated the case. 

This week, investigators announced that Pernell Sims, 32, of Southwest DC, had been identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting and he was arrested on Monday, Oct. 30 and charged with second-degree murder while armed.

No information about his next court date has been released by the department.

