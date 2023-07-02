More Than Fireworks Explode In DC Days Before Fourth Of July, Police Say

At least three explosives were set off in Washington, DC early on Sunday morning within a span of just 15 minutes, and now the Metropolitan Police Department is seeking answers.

Local and federal investigators are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down a firebug who set off several explosive devices that caused extensive damage to several area businesses in Northeast DC.

The incendiary night for investigators began at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 2, when a suspect detonated an explosive device on the sidewalk outside of the ATM at Truist Bank in the 2300 block of Washington Place NE before fleeing in a vehicle.

Minutes later, at 4:36 a.m., the same suspect did the same on the sidewalk in front of the doors at the Nike Store in the 700 block of H Street NE, before speeding away.

Finally, at 4:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, he allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail-style object at the Safeway store in the 300 block of 40th Street, NE.

Each of the locations suffered undisclosed levels of damage from the explosions.

Police say that in each of the cases, the suspect targeted businesses and it does not appear the man was targeting any members of the community. There were no reported injuries as a result of the explosions.

The incident is under investigation on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information, photos, or videos of the incidents has been asked to contact investigators at the department by calling (202) 727-9099.

