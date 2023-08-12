Moped Driver Killed In Single-Vehicle Arlington Crash

Solomon Zeleke, 44, was driving his moped at a high-rate of speed at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Friday night on 1900 Carendon Boulevard when he suffered fatal injuries in the crash, according to authorities.

The Arlington resident was found unresponsive at the crash scene and rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

