Moped Driver Killed In Single-Vehicle Arlington Crash

Police say that a man driving a speeding moped was killed after losing control and crashing into a utility pole in Arlington.

Arlington Police Department is investigating the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Arlington Police Department
Zak Failla
Solomon Zeleke, 44, was driving his moped at a high-rate of speed at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Friday night on 1900 Carendon Boulevard when he suffered fatal injuries in the crash, according to authorities.

The Arlington resident was found unresponsive at the crash scene and rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

