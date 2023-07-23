Metro Riders Spooked In DC After Elevator Stalls 30 Feet Underground With Person Inside

DC Fire and EMS personnel made a unique save on Sunday, July 23, then a person got stuck in an elevator about 30 feet below the ground in an elevator at the DuPont Circle Metro station.

The incident was reported by the agency at 9:40 a.m. on Sunday morning

Firefighters were able to lower personnel down to the stalled elevator, and the person was taken back to the surface uninjured.

The harrowing tale resonated with other Metro riders who quickly responded on social media to the incident, which was documented by the department on Twitter.

Ultimately, the person who wound up stuck in the stalled elevator suffered only mild inconvenience, and no medical attention was required back on solid ground.

