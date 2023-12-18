Metro Red Line Closures Draw Complaints From Commuters In DC

The Metro began a two-week construction project on the Red Line to "perform critical safety repairs to the tunnel and track infrastructure, upgrade signal and communications systems, and install new platform edge lights," much to the dismay of many riders, who may now have to take shuttles.

According to officials, there will be no Red Line service between Dupont Circle through Saturday, Dec. 30.

Instead, shuttles will replace trains between Dec. 18 and Thursday, Dec. 21 and again from Monday, Dec. 25 through Dec. 30, though officials laid out plans for travelers.

Trains on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines will continue to provide service to Metro Center. Customers will be able to access the station at both entrances on 12th Street NW, while the entrances on G Street NW at 11th and 13th streets will be closed to accommodate equipment and work crews.

Customers traveling to Gallery Place will be able to use the Red Line from Glenmont. The Yellow and Green lines will provide normal service.

Not all riders were pleased that their holiday travel schedule could be interrupted by the service, with many taking to social media to express their displeasures, many of whom thought the timing of the repairs were suspect.

However, officials made note that ridership is typically down during this time of year, prompting the decision to jump on making necessary repairs to improve service for commuters.

"Ridership is historically 40 percent lower during this time and completing the work with a small number of stations where Red Line service is unavailable will get the work done faster and affect fewer customers," they said.

"In two weeks, Metro crews will be able to accomplish what would normally take three months if done on weekends."

