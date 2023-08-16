Man Exposed Himself To Women Repeatedly In Arlington, Police Say

At approximately 8:40 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, investigators were called to the 3500 block of South Ball Street near the 12th Street South Street intersection, where there was a report of an exposure.

According to officials, a woman was walking through the area when she was engaged in a conversation with a man in a parked SUV.

During that conversation, it is alleged that he proceeded to expose himself to the woman before driving away.

Approximately an hour later on Monday morning, members of the Arlington Police Department were called for a second incident at 9:52 a.m. on Monday morning near the same area.

In that case, police were called back to the intersection to investigate a second exposure when a woman reported a similar instance.

The suspect was described as a Black man who was between 25 and 35 years old with short hair wearing a blue t-shirt and black sweatpants. He was driving a silver SUV.

The investigation is ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.