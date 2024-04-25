Jamilla Haskins was sentenced to 14 months in prison for assaulting the officer who confronted her about stealing various sundries from a CVS store and attempting to flee, federal authorities announced on Thursday.

According to prosecutors, on Tuesday, Jan 23, Haskins was caught concealing 30 items - including hair clips, shaving cream, and body oil - in her bag while "shopping" at CVS on Kennedy Street NW.

Haskins then attempted to walk out without paying, and a detective from the Metropolitan Police Department who was investigating on recent retail thefts and local stores, spotted her attempting to shoplift the items, leading to a confrontation.

Court documents state that the detective stopped Haskins, at which point she pepper sprayed him, pushed him away, and when the detective attempted to detain her inside the CVS she actively resisted and continued attempting to get away from him.

The struggle worked its way from the exit doors through the vestibule to the front outside entrance of the store, during which Haskins pulled out a black pocketknife and pointed it at the detective, threatening to stab him.

Undeterred, the pepper-sprayed detective was able to disarm Haskins, who continued trying to make her great escape until the detective and backup officers were able to apprehend her on the corner of 2nd Street NW and Kennedy Street NW, when a knife was recovered.

Haskins pleaded guilty in February to assault with a dangerous weapon.

