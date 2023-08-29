'I'm About To Lie:' Alexander Hamilton Admits To Readily Recording Grand Jury Proceedings In DC

Hamilton, 28, admitted on Tuesday in federal court to contempt and obstruction of justice after he illegally recorded and published grand jury proceedings to seemingly bolster his social media following, federal authorities announced.

The District resident was ultimately brought down by that social media presence.

According to court documents, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department were tipped off to a public Instagram account that had more than 10,000 followers which had posted multiple videos, with sounds, of proceedings within the Superior Court of the District of Columbia Grand Jury room at the US Attorney's Office.

Hamilton was identified by members of the Attorney's Office as a juror in a particular case last year and he later admitted during an interview that he posted recordings to his Instagram Story that he took on one of two phones he owns.

He also sent dozens of text and Instagram messages with the privileged live conversations while discussing his grand jury service.

Further, prosecutors say that Hamilton, "demonstrated an awareness in numerous messages that he was not permitted to have his cellphone in the room during presentations before the grand jury."

Hamilton was sworn in as a grand juror on Sept. 9 last year, and during his orientation that day, he recorded himself with his right hand raised as he took an oath to keep secret information learned during his service with the jury private.

In that video, officials said that with his right arm raised, he looked at the phone and stated "I'm about to lie."

He was arrested weeks later on Nov. 17, 2022.

Officials noted that grand jurors are required to place phones and recording devices into lockers at the US Attorney's Office during deliberations. They are also instructed beforehand that those proceedings are secret and must remain so until the court rules otherwise.

"Grand jurors are admonished to preserve the secrecy of the proceedings by abstaining from communicating with family, friends, representatives of the news media or any other person concerning that which transpires in the grand jury room," which Hamilton violated.

When he is sentenced, Hamilton will face between six and 36 months behind bars under his plea.

"The secrecy of grand jury proceedings protects the integrity of ongoing investigations, ensuring that grand jurors and witnesses are free from improper influence; safeguarding against the possible destruction of evidence by those investigated; and protecting the privacy of uncharged individuals,” US Attorney Matthew Graves stated.

“Before serving, grand jurors take an oath to protect this secrecy. Hamilton’s violation of his oath is a crime."

