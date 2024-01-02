Hero Cops Celebrated For 'Quick, Thorough Response' To Reported Sexual Assault In DC

Like a scene out of a movie, in late November, Officers Brian Lafranchise, Heather Lynn, and Ethan Way used all the tools in their police tool belt while responding to a reported sexual assault in the Seventh District, officials said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, a 911 caller contacted the department reporting that "they say a disturbing video of the assault, which the (they) believed to be in progress."

Lynn and Lafranchise were the first to arrive, and were initially unable to gain entry to the apartment after locating the purported victim.

They then reached out to the original 911 caller to get additional details while Way arrived to offer an assist as someone inside the apartment was struggling to unlock the door.

According to police officials, the victim was able to get to the door, and the three officers then made way into the apartment, where they found their suspect retreating into a back room with a knife.

Way assisted the victim, while the others assumed their positions and ordered the man out of the room.

The man eventually relented and began walking towards the officers before stopping and reaching inside a nearby room - which they later found had weapons stashed - and the officers were able to talk the man down and he surrendered, police say.

He was taken into custody without further incident and charged with first-degree sexual abuse, kidnapping, obstructing/preventing/interfering with requests for assistance from law enforcement.

On Tuesday, the three officers involved were awarded Achievement Medals for rescuing the victim and removing a violent sexual offender from the streets.

“This is, once again, exceptional work from our patrol officers,” MPD Chief Pamela Smith said.

“Officers Lynn, Lafranchise, and Way brought compassion, excellent tactics, and strong scene command to this call for service, and in doing so modeled all our officers’ continuous readiness to protect our community.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.