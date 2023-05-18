GWU Rising Senior Luke Wienecke Dies, 20

Born in Oklahoma City, Luke was raised in Nichols Hills, where he went to Christ the King Catholic and Bishop McGuinness High Schools, his obituary says.

Luke was an AP student, serving for two years as Class President and all four years on student council. He also played on the school’s golf team and was known for his charismatic speeches at rallies and events.

Luke went on to attend George Washington University in Washington D.C., where he majored in Political Science and interned with Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole, and for the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development, his memorial says.

Meanwhile, Luke was a Sports Editor for the GW newspaper and interned at home with OKC Mayor David Holt. He was known for his thirst for knowledge and had a wide range of interests, “even from a young age,” reads his obituary.

“Luke’s sharp, inquisitive mind coupled with his humorous, sensitive, kind spirit nurtured close friendships with peers, children, and his elders in equal measure,” his memorial says.

Tragically, Luke battled “serious mental illness” and suffered from bipolar disorder, though his family never faltered in providing the utmost support, his obit says.

“Luke was determined to not let bipolar disorder define him,” reads Luke’s obituary. “Ultimately, the battle came to an end when Luke took his own life.”

Luke’s surviving family members include his caring parents, Robert and Sarah Wienecke; sister Olivia Glazner Cassil, brother-in-law Kane Cassil, and niece Cora Cassil; brother Jeffrey Wienecke; Grandad, Richard Cooper; uncle Steve Cooper and aunt Annamarie Cooper, cousins Adam and Tara Cooper, Elaine and Jacob Simon, Claire Cooper, and Ann Cooper; aunt Rebecca Gordon, cousins Jordan Cody, Genevieve Gordon, Liliana Gordon, and Matt and Sarah Brown; aunt Catherine Vaughn and uncle Jim Vaughn, cousin Alex Valleroy; uncle Michael Cooper and aunt Rachel Cooper, cousins Maegan and Carrie Cooper; uncle Tim Cooper and aunt Erin Cooper, cousins Elise and Adele Cooper; uncle Matt Wienecke and aunt Sally Wienecke, cousins Chandler and Colton Wienecke; uncle Alan Wienecke, cousins Carl and Monica Wienecke; and aunt Gretchen Wienecke and uncle Bob Herre, cousins Matt, Bobby, and Nikki Herre; and many more.

Meanwhile, more than $3,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched by The Hatchet in honor of Luke’s incredible memory. The proceeds will benefit the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Oklahoma, Inc. Donations were also being made directly through the organization’s website.

The Hatchet also published a touching tribute to their late sports editor in a column on Monday, May 15.

“Luke would regularly check in on each individual member of staff when he entered The Hatchet’s 21st Street townhouse,” reads the tribute. “In those many caring interactions, he would always be the first to crack a joke, offer witty insight or check in with his peers and friends. There is not a single staff member whom his warmth did not touch.”

A post from OKC Mayor David Holt referred to Luke as a “very impressive young man, with intelligence and social skills far beyond his years,” as well as a “future leader:”

Luke’s memorial was scheduled for Thursday, May 18 at Christ the King Catholic Church.

“Luke was a gentle and kind presence who brought a smile into every room he entered, and we’re proud to call him a friend,” the fundraiser says.

Click here to view/donate to ‘The Hatchet Mourns Sports Editor Luke Wienecke’ campaign on GoFundMe.

