Former DC Police Officer Gets Prison Time For Using Illegal Chokeholds

Mark Lamont Clark, now 57, was sentenced to six months in prison after being convicted last year on multiple counts of depravation of civil rights under the color of law after two incidents involving a pair of men days apart in the summer of 2018.

Prosecutors say that while wearing his police uniform, on July 13, 2018, Clark applied a prohibited chokehold outside of an area McDonald’s causing his victim, “D.T.,” bodily harm.

That incident came after Clark got into a confrontation with one of “D.T.’s” friends, according to officials..

Days later, on July 18, 2018, Clark was again on duty and in uniform when a similar incident played out when he got into a verbal altercation with “K.C.,” who was a patron at McDonald’s this time.

In that case, officials say that “(Clark) then applied a prohibited chokehold and a prohibited carotid artery hold to ‘K.C.,’ causing bodily injury and depriving ‘K.C.’ of civil rights."

Both instances were captured on the officer's body-worn camera.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.