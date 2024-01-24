Former Commanders Cheerleader Among Dozens Of Area James Beard Awards Semifinalists

More than a dozens chefs and restaurants, including one helmed by a former Washington Commanders cheerleader, were named 2024 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The following area eateries and chefs made the list:

Outstanding Restaurateur

Ashok Bajaj, Knightsbridge Restaurant Group (Rasika, Annabelle, Sababa, and others), Washington, D.C.

Hollis Wells Silverman, Eastern Point Collective (The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells, and others), Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Chef

Michael Rafidi, Albi, Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Restaurant

2941, Falls Church, VA

Pineapple & Pearls, Washington, D.C.

Emerging Chef

Outstanding Bakery

Pluma by Bluebird Bakery, Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Susan Bae, Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Hospitality

Charleston, Baltimore, MD

Fiola, Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Tail Up Goat, Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Bar

Clavel Mezcaleria, Baltimore, MD

Service Bar, Washington, DC

Best Chefs

Angel Barreto, Anju, Washington, D.C.

Najmieh Batmanglij and Christopher Morgan, Joon, Vienna, VA

Amy Brandwein, Centrolina, Washington, D.C.

Tony Conte, Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana, Darnestown, MD

Keem Hughley, Bronze, Washington, D.C.

Esther Lee, Obelisk, Washington, D.C.

Travis Milton, Hickory at Nicewonder Farm and Vineyards, Bristol, VA

Harley Peet, Bas Rouge, Easton, MD

Yuan Tang, Rooster & Owl, Washington, D.C.

Kevin Tien, Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C.

David Zamudio, Alma Cocina Latina, Baltimore, MD

Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, April 3, and winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 10 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

