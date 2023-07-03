Dying Too Soon: New Study IDs Predictors Of Early Death In Northern VA

Predictors of living to 75 in the region depend on ethnicity, neighborhood, and race, according to the report, "Dying Too Soon." The report broke down health outcomes in five jurisdictions including Alexandria City, Arlington County, Fairfax County, Loudoun County and Prince William County.

The report's main focus was on how death rates vary across Norther Virginia and examined two main time periods.

The first, 2015 to 2019. The second, the heigh of the pandemic — 2020 to 2021.

The main findings of the study were that approximately two thirds of all premature deaths in Northern VA between 2015 and 2019 were preventable, and the pandemic worsened health inequities.

Click here for the complete study by the Center on Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University.

