DUI Driver Injures Firefighters At I-95 Crash Scene In Virginia: Police

Juan Sara Cruz, 25, was operating a 2019 GMC pickup when he changed lanes and struck the drivers side of a Chesterfield fire engine in the southbound lanes at Willis Road, Virginia State Police said.

The engine was on scene of another crash on I-95 at Willis Road. The fire department had the right lane and right shoulder closed, and their lights were activated.

After hitting the firetruck, Cruz then overcorrected and struck another vehicle.

Two firemen were inside the truck, and were taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Sara Cruz was charged with DUI, failing to move over for emergency vehicle, reckless driving, not having a valid license, and no seatbelt. This crash remains under investigation.

