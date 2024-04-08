Diandre Caeser, 30, was found guilty on Monday by a Superior Court jury of two counts each of assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence following a five-day trial on Monday, April 8.

According to court documents, at around 1 p.m. on June 28, 2022, Caesar got into a verbal argument with his victims, who were trying to drive out of the McDonald’s parking lot on New York Avenue in Northeast DC.

As the family turned onto New York Avenue NE to leave, with their infant child in a car seat in the backseat, Caesar followed them and, after trying to open the front passenger door, kicked the rear door several times.

The victims continued driving, at which point Caesar pulled out a gun and fired at the car several times, striking it at least four times. He was arrested weeks later on Aug. 24, 2022.

Caesar is schedule to be sentenced in June.

