Decomposing Human Remains Found In Southwest DC Woods (Developing)

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department have launched a homicide investigation after human remains were found in a wooded area in Southwest DC. 

4300 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SW

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The incident is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Metropolitan Police Department
Zak Failla
On Friday, officers were called to the 4300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SW when a passerby found a decomposing body in the woods, police say. 

The remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where it was determined the person was killed by a gunshot and the death was ruled a homicide.

Police have not identified the body.

The incident remains under investigation and a $25,000 reward has been offered for information regarding the apparent murder.

Tipsters can reach the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the details to 50411.

