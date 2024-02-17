Decomposing Human Remains Found In Southwest DC Woods (Developing)

On Friday, officers were called to the 4300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SW when a passerby found a decomposing body in the woods, police say.

The remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where it was determined the person was killed by a gunshot and the death was ruled a homicide.

Police have not identified the body.

The incident remains under investigation and a $25,000 reward has been offered for information regarding the apparent murder.

Tipsters can reach the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the details to 50411.

