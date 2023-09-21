DC Teen Killed By Masked Men At Work Dreamed Of Making Better Life For Little Sisters

He was creative, with a passion for making TikTok videos. He loved his family, and dreamed of giving his siblings a better life.

But the 17-year-old boy's life was cut short on Monday, Sept. 11, when he was killed on his way to work, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched for his family.

"Antonio was not only a beloved child but also a proud and protective big brother of five sisters," the page reads.

"In a heartbreaking and tragic turn of events, Antonio , a bright and promising young individual, lost his life on his way to work at Jersey Mike’s in Washington, DC. Antonio was a dedicated student and a vibrant young man whom just celebrated his 17th birthday on August 8."

The campaign further says that Antonio was confronted by masked men right outside of his job, on the 2300 block of Washington Place. The men shot Antonio and another man, who was placed in critical condition.

Anotnio, however, succumbed to his injuries.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

More than $3,000 had been raised for Antonio's family on a GoFundMe as of Thursday, Sept. 21. Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.