DC Singer Falls Flat On 'The Voice

The 36-year-old Washington D.C. singer who once sang backup for a Swedish artist at Eurovision took to the NBC stage in this season's debut Monday night, Feb. 27.

Haynes sang "Simply the Best" by Tina Turner for judges Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay.

None of the judges turned their chairs for Haynes, but did give her some constructive criticism.

EGOT Legend told Haynes if she was going to hit the big notes, she should do so "more accurately" and with control and precision. Shay of Dan + Shay said Haynes had a powerful voice and was a bit pitchy at the front half, but he did regret not pushing the button toward he end of her performance.

Haynes on Instagram said she was disappointed things didn't go the way she was hoping, however, she was grateful for the experience.

"I’m so insanely blessed to have received such spot on critiques from the coaches/legends that I got to sing to! For the sake of being transparent; the nerves got to meeee something turrble!" she writes.

"A complete chokehold, yall! And I’ve had to do some healing work to get through what I thought was a huge 'No!'"

But, she said: "Im ready for what’s next God…. I’m here for it!"

"The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

