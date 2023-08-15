Partly Cloudy 77°

DC Police Sergeant Won't Face Charges In Suspect's Fatal Rooftop Fall

A DC police officer won't be facing charges in a suspect's fatal rooftop jump last February, federal officials announced.

DC Fire & EMS.
Cecilia Levine
Sgt. Travis Maguire was called to the 4500 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest, on reports of a man identified only as B.B. yelling suicidal thoughts just before dawn on Feb. 28, the DC U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Bodycam footage shows Maguire and other responding officers speaking with B.B., trying to get him away from the edge of the building. They ultimately lured the man toward them with a cigarette. 

In an attempt to incapacitate B.B. Maguire discharged his ECD (taser) but it failed to take effect. B.B. then ran off the roof.

"After a careful, thorough, and independent review of the evidence, federal prosecutors found insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Sergeant Maguire used excessive force under the circumstances or otherwise willfully violated B.B.’s rights," the US Attorney's Office said.

