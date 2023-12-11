DC Police Officer Who Sexually Abused Child He Lived With Gets Prison Time: Feds

District resident Charles Johnson, was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Monday after being found guilty over the summer of a host of child abuse offenses after he preyed upon a child for nearly two years while the two were under the same roof.

Prosecutors say that on multiple occasions between November 2019 and September 2021, Johnson sexually abused the child who was 9 and 10 years old at the time, repeatedly forcing her to perform sexual acts on him.

Johnson, who was with the MPD at the time, "resided in the home with the victim and took advantage of occasions when he was left in a position of supervision and care over her," they said.

Johnson was convicted in July following a five-day trial in the Superior Court in the District of Columbia to:

Multiple counts of first-degree sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances;

Second-degree child sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances;

Attempted first-degree sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances;

Assault.

A judge also ordered that Johnson serve a period of supervised release and he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

