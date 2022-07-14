Washington D.C. Police Officer Sexually Abused Underage Girl For Months: Police

An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department was arrested Thursday, July 14, on charges of sexual abuse of a child, authorities said.

Charles Johnson II, 28, is accused of meeting a known underage girl on multiple occasions in Washington, D.C., between January 2020 and September 2021, the Metropolitan Police Department announced. Johnson has been an officer with the MPD since 2019 in the agency's first district.

Officials charged Johnson with two counts of first-degree child sex abuse, authorities said.

The department stripped him of his policing powers and placed him on administrative leave, a news release about the arrest said.

