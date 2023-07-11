DC Police Officer Convicted Of Raping 9-Year-Old Girl For Years

A jury Washington DC jury found Charles Johnson guilty of several counts of at least five different sex abuse charges, U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves said.

Johnson forced the girl to perform sex acts on him multiple times between November 2019 and September 2021, according to evidence and testimony presented at trial.

Johnson, who was working as a DC police officer at the time, was living in the home with the victim and took advantage of her on multiple occasions when he was left in a position of supervision and care over her, Graves said.

The former cop faces the potential of life imprisonment without the opportunity of release. If he were to be released, Johnson would be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

The conviction follows a 5-day trial in DC Superior Court. Judge Michael O’Keefe set a sentencing hearing for Oct. 6, 2023.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.