DC Officers Investigating Domestic Violence Call Shoot Gun-Wielding Suspect: Chief

Officers from the department were called to the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday morning to investigate a possible domestic situation in a nearby apartment.

However, first responders were unable to gain entry to the building, but while they were investigating, a second call came in at approximately 10:35 a.m. regarding gunshots in the area, potentially linked to the initial report.

A witness provided the officers a description of the shooter, and they were able to quickly track him down.

Smith says that they shouted verbal commands in both English and Spanish, though the suspect - whose name has not been released - pulled out a gun and fired shots, prompting an officer to fire back, striking him at least once.

He was treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital by paramedics in what was described as “critical, but unstable condition.” A gun was also recovered at the scene by investigators.

No officers were injured.

“Today’s incident is another reminder of the potential dangers when a firearm is produced in a domestic situation and the dangers our officers face every day,” Smith said. “Right now, we’re investigating and asking anyone with information or video to contact the department.”

