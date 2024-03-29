Courageous, Impeccably Dressed: Remembering Matthew Ginyard, Victim Of DC Shooting

Matthew Ginyard, of Temple Hills, was shot on the 300 block of 59th Street just before 2:15 a.m. Friday, March 22. He was found by officers who'd heard the gunshots and pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe for the family has a goal of raising $15,000.

"He was a creative entrepreneur who was passionate about opening a lounge/restaurant and a tow truck company," reads the campaign launched by Robin Keys.

"He was always impeccably dressed and had a sober heart and mind. He was compassionate, giving, courageous, and well-respected, and he was deeply loved by his family, friends, and community."

Ginyard is survived by his parents, Lisa Brown Ginyard and Frederick Ginyard; brothers, Frederick and Freddie; and two sisters, Bria and Christina.

The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.

Click here to donate to the Ginyard family.

